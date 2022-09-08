Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif’s THIS habit annoys Ishaan Khatter the most. Find out.

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAANKHATTER Katrina Kaif’s THIS habit annoys Ishaan Khatter

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar’s popular chat show is back with its 7th season, and it's gaining staggering viewership. The much-anticipated 10th episode is finally out, and it featured Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The show has seen several guests gracing the Koffee couch till now, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Kriti Sanon. Now, the Phone Bhoot trio has graced the couch, turning the episode into a laughter riot. Just after the episode premiered, the trio took over the internet, and they are in talks about the revelations they made on the show. They discussed about love interests, bromance, working together, and much more. During a segment, Ishaan revealed his pet peeve about Katrina.

During the show, the Phone Bhoot actress asked Ishaan to mention one thing about her which annoys him the most. Ishaan replied, "She has this wonderful habit of, I am sorry I am just gonna say that. She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens right when you speak which is lovely, when you’re having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening. And it can happen at any given point. So you’re speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you’re speaking to a wall. Like there’s no one there, there’s no person. Like, she is looking at you, but she is looking through you."

Speaking of Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be sharing screen space together for the first time in the Gurmmeet Singh directorial. The horror-comedy movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Nidhi Bisht, and Sheeba Chadha. The flick is backed by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It is slated to hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

