Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10 Highlights: Katrina spills 'VicKat' charm; Ishaan reveals Siddhant's girlfriend

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10 Highlights: Is it possible for Bollywood celebs to not make startling statements on Karan Johar's show? Well, seems like the answer is no. When Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter appeared on the show, the actors who have been privy about their personal lives were expected to just talk about their film Phone Bhoot. However, they spoke much more than that. Check out the best moments from the Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10 on Disney+ Hotstar:

Katrina Kaif talks about 'restrictive' days with Vicky Kaushal

"Is it like a "cross cultural bash in which everyone is absorbed completely?" Karan asked Katrina. In an honest confession, the actress recalled the initial days of her relationship with Vicky and said, "It's incredible how he's with his family, " she said, adding, "At some point, even if you find certain things about his, the way he would be at the beginning of our relationship, a little bit restrictive. The one thought that always occurred to me was if this is the kind of loyalty and importance that he gives to this family, he will do the same to his family when he's married. His principles and values are so strong that to me were overwhelming."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda and a question about Ananda

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda are rumoured to be dating for a while. However, the two have refrained from acknowledging these rumours or their relationship status. On KWK S7 Ep 10, Karan asked Siddhant about his relationship. He said, "Is there any love interest?" The 'Gehraiyaan' actor said, "Right now my work is the..." Ishaan jumps in and said don't do that to him. Ask him Ananda question." Karan got confused. He replied, "Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?" Siddhant quickly changed the topic, "no no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single."

Ishaan Khatter takes Karan Johar's case on his and Ananya Panday's break-up

Karan didn't leave Ishaan out these questions, he asked the Bollywood actor about his relationship with Ananya Panday. He said, “You broke up with Ananya?” Ishaan gave a witty reply, “Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently.”

Breaking his silence on the ongoing breakup rumour Ishaan said he hopes to be friends with her though. “Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so,” he said.

Katrina spills 'VicKat' charm

The Bollywood actress had so much to say about her now husband Vicky Kaushal. Talking about their love story she said, “It was my destiny, and it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it felt so unreal.”

Later, when she called him up during the game round, his phone was busy and the actress had an adorable reaction. Later when he picked his phone, she said, "Baby, you made me lose a point." Vicky quicky made up for it and said "Hey Karan, it's me."

Katrina also shared that on her birthday, she was unwell because she had just beaten COVID and was not feeling herself. To make laugh, Vicky performed on all her songs for 45 mins giving a mini performance for his wife.

“A breakup is always mutual?”

During the episode, when Ishaan was pulling Karan's leg about his and Ananya Panday's break up, Karan defended himself saying, “I meant like both of them. Breakup is always mutual right?”

Ishaan continued to roast the host in his swag. The 'Dhadak' actor said, "You were drilling and grilling." And Katrina's one-liner grabbed the eyeballs. She stated, "A breakup is always mutual?" And all four of them broke into a peal of laughter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi doesn't brush nepotism under the couch

Bringing the topic to the table, Karan said, "Sid, you know your statement on that round table about nepotism with Ananya. Your comment came from a really strong place in your heart and it was very appreciated the way you put it. But she got and you do know that. She got the bitter end and what was your feeling right after that."

Responding to this, Siddhant said it was his truth and he will always speak his truth. The actor replied, "I mean there was no intention to kind of harm anybody or cause any kind of hurt. I thought it was just my truth and I will always speak my truth because I mean yes, you know it's been a bit difficult. It's always the journey that is harder but I embrace it, I really love where I come from. But that’s my truth and everybody has their own truth and that was the line about struggle. They have their own struggle of acceptance. It takes a while. That’s my observation, that was my truth. But having said that, it’s a talk which will keep going on -Nepotism. We just can’t keep complaining about it."

