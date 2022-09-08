Koffee With Karan7: Ishaan Khatter finally breaks silence about his breakup with Ananya Panday

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan Season 7: The tenth episode of Karan Johar's exclusive chat show featuring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter is here! The season’s first trio, turned up the heat as they discussed bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, they captured hearts and laughter with panache. Well, there were some serious revelations too as Ishaan spilled the beans about his relationship status and his bond with Ananya Panday after his breakup.

Following the tradition of his quirkiness, Karan prepared a bunch of saucy questions for the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star cast. And he made sure he got them to be fun and chatty about their personal lives, relationships, and funny encounters in life. What caught the attention was Ishaan roasting Karan at the beginning of the episode.

To give it back, Karan asked Ishaan about his relationship with Ananya Panday. He said, “You broke up with Ananya?” Ishaan gave a witty reply, “Did I? Because you said she broke up with me recently.” Defending his ex, Ishaan continued, I watched that episode, you were rather mean to her.

Oopsie moment for Karan, he responded. “I meant like both of them. Breakup is always mutual right?”

Ishaan continued to roast the host in his swag. The ‘Dhadak’ actor said, “You were drilling and grilling.” And Katrina’s one-liner grabbed the eyeballs. She stated, “A breakup is always mutual?” And breaking his silence on the ongoing breakup rumour, Shahid’s little brother confirmed his relationship status that he is single. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 10: It's a laughter riot with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter

He also shared that he hopes to continue his friendship with Ananya. He said, “Yeah, I mean, I would hope to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I have known. She is a sweetheart, she really is. Anyone who has met her would say this. She genuinely is a sweetheart. And all pulpy questions aside, she is someone who is very dear to me and will always remain so.” And this conversation ended with Karan’s hilarious reaction.

Reportedly, Ishaan and Ananya broke up after three years of dating. They started bonding when they worked on the film ‘Khaali Peeli. After that rumours of them dating sparked. ALSO READ: Ananya Panday redefines hotness in floral green bikini as she holidays in Italy; see pics

Siddhant is SINGLE?

Karan asked Siddhant about his relationship. He said, “Is there any love interest?” The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor said, “Right now my work is the…”

Then, Ishaan jumps in and said don’t do that to him. Ask him Ananda question. Karan got confused. He replied, “Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?” Siddhant quickly changed the topic, “no no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single.”

The ‘Phone Bhoot’ stars did open up a lot about their personal lives and the show, was, overall, quite an entertaining watch.

