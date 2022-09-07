Ananya Panday redefines hotness in floral green bikini as she holidays in Italy; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is currently having the time of her life in Italy. The actress is vacationing in Capri and had been sharing glimpses of her travel diary with her fans on Instagram. On Wednesday, she dropped her hot pictures from her beach vacation which left the internet ablaze. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen flaunting her toned body in a floral green bikini. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and golden neckpiece. The Liger actress looked stunning as she basked in the sun. Sharing a series of pictures, Ananya simply wrote, "capri-sun" with an emoji of a suitcase.

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

As soon as she dropped the post, people from the film industry and netizens showered love in the comment section. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday dropped heart emojis.

Earlier in the day, she shared a series of pictures where she can be seen wearing a floral print dress and posing in different parts of destinations. She can also be seen enjoying ice cream. She also wrote the post, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet."

Ananya Panday's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities in India. She recently finished Mathura schedule for Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to Dream Girl which starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The 2019 release was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it turned out to be a blockbuster success. The film was one of the highest grossing Hindi flicks of the year.

Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is billed as a coming-of-age drama about three friends in the digital age.

