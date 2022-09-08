Ishaan Khatter almost confirms Siddhant Chaturvedi, Navya Nanda's relationship; 'Ask who is Ananda'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI, NANVYA Siddhant Chaturvedi, Nanvya Nanda

Ishaan Khatter had some secrets to spill about Siddhan Chaturvedi and his girlfriend. As the actors appeared on Koffee With Karan S7, along with Katrina Kaif, the host made the trio talk about their relationship and asked if they were single. While Siddhant said he's single and is not dating anyone at the moment, the host and his co-stars seem to differ.

Karan asked Siddhant about his relationship. He said, "Is there any love interest?" The 'Gehraiyaan' actor said, "Right now my work is the..." Ishaan jumps in and said don't do that to him. Ask him Ananda question." Karan got confused. He replied, "Ask Ananda question? What is Ananda?" Siddhant quickly changed the topic, "no no I am so single, that roaming around with me, he (Ishaan) has become single."

This is not the first time that the two are linked together. While the two have refrained from making any public statements and appearances, the duo have taken the Internet by storm more than once.

On the film's front, Siddhant, who made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy was recently seen in 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He will also be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' opposite Katrina Kaif and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite Ananya. The latter film is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav is also a part of the upcoming film.

Talking about Navya, granddaughter to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she is a millennial beauty. Understated, casual and yet very fashionable she balances business and glamour with finesse. After completing her graduation from New York's Fordham University in digital technology and UX design, she stepped into the business world becoming the co-founder of an online healthcare portal for women named Aara Health. She often uses her social media accounts to spread awareness about various issues concerning women and education.

Latest Entertainment News