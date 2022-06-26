KK's daughter Taamara counters hate directed towards singer's team, says 'What would dad think?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAMARA.K24 Late singer KK with his team in throwback pics

KK's death came as a shock to his fans. Earlier in June, KK fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The cause of his death was declared to be cardiac arrest. Before KK breathed his last, he was escorted off the stage as he was unable to breathe properly and was feeling winded. Subsequently, he suffered a heart attack and died before arriving at the hospital for treatment. It was reported that the venue where KK was performing did not have proper ventilation and the air conditioning was also not working. Reportedly, all of this contributed to his untimely death.

KK's team was targeted by social media users

After KK's death, his team is receiving a lot of hate on social media, claimed the late singer's daughter Taamara. She shared several pictures of KK with his team who used to organise his events and be with him at all times. Taamara asked people to not spread hate against her father's team saying those indulging in such acts should think about how her father would feel about all of this.

KK's daughter shares social media post

Taamara shared a long-worded note on social media which read, "All of dad's fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to called them. Please don’t buy into the hate-spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. I’m very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I’d like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don’t you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind. - Jyothy, Nakul and Taamara (sic)."

Taamara shares throwback pics of her dad

Recently, late singer KK's daughter Tamara has penned an emotional note and posted some really cute throwback pictures of her dad. Taamara took to Instagram, where she shared the note and photos from her childhood, which also included her brother Nakul and mother Jyothy. The images made the fans emotional.