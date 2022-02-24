Will Kiara Advani romance Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in new movie?

Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
If the news is to be believed, 'VD 12' will mark Kiara Advani's fouth movie in Telugu, as she had appeared in 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' alongside Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, respectively. She is also working on upcoming Shankar directorial opposite Ram Charan.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2022 8:11 IST
Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEBAZWORLD

Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani for an ad shoot of a clothing brand

Highlights

  • Kiara Advani is set to feature in her third Telugu film, directed by Shankar
  • Kiara and Vijay Deverakonda have earlier shot for a clothing brand. They might do a movie together
  • 'VD12' is said to feature Kiara Advani in lead role

Latest reports suggest Vijay Deverakonda's possible collaboration with popular actress Kiara Advani. The 'Geetha Govindam' actor is in talks with 'Ninnu Kori' fame Shiva Nirvana, for which actress Kiara Advani is considered to play the female lead. Well, the details regarding the movie, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12' are kept under the wraps currently.

If the news is to be believed, 'VD 12' will mark Kiara Advani's fourth movie in Telugu film industry, as she had appeared in 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' alongside Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan, respectively. She is also featuring in Shankar's upcoming film with Ram Charan.

It is reported that the producers have decided to launch the movie by the end of 2022. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will appear in a movie under 'Pushpa' fame Sukumar's direction for his next, tentatively titled 'VD 11'.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie 'Liger' marks his debut as a pan-India actor, and will hit the screens on August 25.

