Katrina Kaif scolded her sisters for 'joota chhupai' ritual at their wedding; reveals Vicky Kaushal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal's Instagram upload with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on 9th December this year. The dashing actor had earlier shared funny moments from his wedding. Now, during his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vicky shared a funny story about 'joota chupai' ritual from his wedding.

Vicky Kaushal appeared on the show along with his co-star Kiara Advani to promote his Disney Plus Hotstar film, 'Govinda Naam Mera'. He revealed how Katrina saved him from paying a hefty amount to her sisters. In the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Vicky that since Katrina has six sisters, the 'joota chhupai' ritual must have cost him a lot of money, to which the actor revealed that his wife actually scolded her sisters for hiding his shoes.

He said, "Mere do bhai hain Ludhiana se jinhone mujhe bola tension naa lo, hum sambbhaal lenge (Two of my brothers from Ludhiana told me that they will take care of it). The moment I was going to the mandap, Katrina’s sisters came and started pulling my shoes, even my brothers were like, ‘Nahi lene denge (We won’t let you take them).’ But I told them, ‘Le lo jo lena hai’ and they hid the shoes somewhere. He added, "By the time our ‘pheras’ got over, Katrina wanted to click pictures before sunset. But then the sun was going down and the groom didn’t have his shoes. Uss time Katrina ne sabko daant lagayi, ‘joota kahan hai iska? Merko nahi pata paison ka, joote laao (At that time Katrina lost her cool and scolded everyone asking for my shoes. I don’t care about the money, get his shoes)", Vicky continued and concluded, "Free mein aaye hain joote aur chadhaye gaye hain (They returned the shoes for free and specially offered me)".

Earlier this month, the couple shared a bunch of romantic photos on Instagram celebrating their wedding anniversary. The couple is currently on a vacation. They have been sharing pictures from their vacation on Instagram. The photos are proof that they are enjoying a lot.

Also Read: Rashmika trolled for comment on South songs being 'item numbers', netizens say 'she hasn't seen movies'

Also Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: Celebrity couples who married in 2022

Latest Entertainment News