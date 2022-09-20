Kartik Aaryan chooses economy over business class, co-passengers turn into paparazzi | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan chooses economy over business class

Kartik Aaryan, who made his debut with the 2011 flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has become one of the most bankable actors in the industry today. The actor appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and garnered immense praise. The film turned out to be a blockbuster success. Recently, the actor attended a youth conclave event in Jodhpur, and while returning to the base, he opted for an economy class flight. As soon as fans caught notice of him being in flight, it caused a commotion. A co-passenger shared the video on social media and it went viral in no time. Netizens are all praises for the actor.

The Dhamaka actor was on a Jodhpur-Mumbai bound flight and as soon as co-passengers noticed him, they got really excited and took out their phones to click pictures. Kartik was seen looking sharp in his suited look for the event. The viral video shows all the co-passengers clapping for the actor, and he can be seen saying to them, "So sweet of you.' A few passengers also praised Kartik for his role as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Some people also came forward to take selfies with him.

As soon as it was uploaded, netizens flocked to the comment section hailing the actor. One user wrote, "Very humble and down to earth person."Another user wrote, "Its A huge Era of Superstar Kartik Aaryan." A third user wrote, "Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people." A user also wrote, "Fanfest on wings, Roohbaba."

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan revealed in an event that he still travels in economy class, and now he was captured in flight.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several projects in his kitty. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film "Shehzada." The film will mark his second collaboration with the actress after the 2019 release, Luka Chuppi. Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

