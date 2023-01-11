Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrap filming for 'Shehzada'; Manisha Koirala shares update

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrap filming for 'Shehzada'; Manisha Koirala shares update

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Shehzada' wrapped up its shooting on Tuesday. Check out the wrap-up celebration pictures.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 0:05 IST
Kartik Aaryan & Kriti have wrapped filming 'Shehzada'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/M_KOIRALA Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon wrap filming for 'Shehzada'

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Shehzada' wrapped up its shooting on Tuesday. The film also stars Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala, both of whom took to social media to share the update with their followers.

Manisha took to the story section of her Instagram and uploaded pictures and a video from the film's wrap up party. In the video. Kartik and Kriti can be seen along with the film's director, Rohit Dhawan.

Ronit also shared one of the pictures posted by Manisha in his story and expressed his gratitude as he wrote on the picture: "(It) was so lovely co-starring in this movie with you @m_Koirala. Hope to do it again soon. Thanks much for all the warm vibes."

Kriti also shared the story on her Instagram. 'Shehzada', which is directed by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's sibling Rohit Dhawan, is Kriti's second film with Kartik. Prior to this, the two were seen in the 2019 film 'Luka Chuppi'.

Related Stories
Freddy Review & Reaction: Kartik Aaryan's film impresses, netizens want to watch it in theaters

Freddy Review & Reaction: Kartik Aaryan's film impresses, netizens want to watch it in theaters

Kartik Aaryan & Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina break up? Here's the truth

Kartik Aaryan & Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina break up? Here's the truth

Kartik Aaryan feels overjoyed with Freddy's success, says 'people are accepting me'

Kartik Aaryan feels overjoyed with Freddy's success, says 'people are accepting me'

FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Arjun Kapoor, celebrities root for Messi ahead of finals

FIFA World Cup 2022: Shah Rukh Khan to Arjun Kapoor, celebrities root for Messi ahead of finals

Earlier, Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself dipping his feet in ice cold water. He was also seen holding a large chunk of ice as he posed.

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News