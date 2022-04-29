Is Karisma Kapoor getting married again? Actress finally breaks silence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISMA KAPOOR Karisma Kapoor was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur

Karisma Kapoor has finally broken her silence on the much talked about topic of her second marriage. The actress recently interacted with her fans and followers on the social media platform Instagram through a Ask Me Anything session. She answered various questions related to her personal and professional life. From her favorite food, colour to her favorite actor in Bollywood, the actress revealed it all.

When a fan asked her about her marriage plans

Ever since Karisma posted a happy picture from her cousin actor Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with kaleera's her fans are super excited and speculating wedding bells for the actress. And as Karisma decided to talk to her fans virtually, they were quick to inquire if she is about to tie the knot again.

One of her fans asked, "Will you marry again? to which Karisma replied, "Depends," and posted a GIF. which was of a confused and perturbed looking person.

Karisma Kapoor's first wedding

Karisma Kapoor married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Other questions asked by fans

During the AMA session, Karisma also answered some fun questions. As a fan asked who she like more--Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer, Singh, she said, "I love both." On being asked who is her favourite person, she shared a collage of pictures of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and thair kids Taimur and Jehangir. She captioned the picture, "All my favourites."

Karisma Kapoor's upcoming projects

She was last seen in 2020 in the AltBalaji web series Mentalhood which marked her OTT debut. She will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown.

