Nights like these! Kareena Kapoor parties with Karisma, Manish Malhotra and others; fans miss Malaika Arora

Bollywood divas don't need weekends for partying and the same was proven to us by Kareena Kapoor Khan and her gang. The Bollywood diva along with others like-- sister Karisma Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla. However, one person who missed the fun night was none other than Malaika Arora who recently met with a car accident and was admitted to a hospital after she received injuries. Coming back to the party, the pictures of the same was shared by Kareena with a caption reading, "Ready for the party" while Manish wrote in the caption, "Nights like these."

Kareena went all glam and was seen in her sequined black slit dress and her statement neckpiece. She shared a solo picture of herself and wrote, "In my most favourite neckpiece." Meanwhile, Amrita who also shared the glimpse was seen wearing a large Christian Dior sweatshirt dress which she paired with a pair of white boots.

Natasha, on the other hand, opted for a deep red strapless dress which came with ruffled fabric at the hems. She completed her look with a pair of contrasting golden boots.

Their pictures got the attention of not just fans but also celebrities. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "Manish ...you're a GEM," followed by a red heart emoji.

Speaking about Malaika, she met with a car accident on April 2 when she was returning from an event in Pune. She suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. The model actress got discharged from the hospital on April 3.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. The film happens to be the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forest Gump and will release in August.

Apart from that, she is also working on Sujoy Ghosh's film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.