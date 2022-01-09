Kareena Kapoor reminds fans of Maharashtra revised COVID guidelines amidst coronavirus, omicron surge

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORTEAM Kareena Kapoor Khan

Coronavirus and Omicron cases are surging in India. With more and more people getting infected day by day, the situation gets scarier. Keeping in mind the same, celebrity Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share informative notes for her fans. The Bollywood actress posted a list of Maharashtra's revised COVID guidelines on her Instagram stories. These new guidelines will be applicable from Jan 10.

This is not the first time that the actress used her social media account to share valuable information. during the previous COVID waves, the actress continually shared contacts and information for those in need. Here's what she shared on Saturday:

Kareena Kapoor was found COVID positive last month. With mild symptoms, the actress recovered from coronavirus after quarantining and isolating herself at home. after recovery, Khan, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13, shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Stories. Her sample was also sent for genome sequencing for Omicron variant of COVID-19 the report of which turned out to be negative.

Talking about Maharashtra COVID guidelines, worried by the spread, the state government announced curfew-style measures akin to the first wave in 2020 - ban on groups of five or more persons during daytime from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., total ban on all public movements from 11 pm to 5 am, barring essential services, starting from midnight of Sunday-Monday.

Entry will be strictly regulated and enforced in government offices and only 50 per cent attendance with staggered working hours will be allowed.

Gathering for marriages, and other social functions further scaled down to 50 only, only 20 mourners for funerals, 50 per cent intake in restaurants, cinemas and malls, and the shutting of all schools extended from Jan 31 to Feb 15, barring for critical academics for board students in Class X and Class XII.

Swimming pools, gyms, spas, salons will be shut, barber shops to serve only 50 per cent capacity, besides a host of other restrictions as the third wave has settled in.

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases remained above 40,000 mark but its variant Omicron infections shot above the 1,000 mark, as the state entered into an era of night curfew, besides extending closure of all schools till February 15, health officials said on Saturday.

The state reported a slight spike in Covid-19 infections and 'suspect cases' whose samples have been sent for genome sequencing touched 900 for the day. The state Covid-19 count shot up - from 40,925 on Friday to 41,434 cases on Saturday - and fatalities dropped from 20 a day earlier to 13 on Saturday, while the mortality rate fell from 2.07 per cent to 2.05 per cent.

After recording zero Omicron infections on Friday, the number suddenly shot up to 133 of the variant on Saturday, with tally crossing the 1K mark to touch 1,009, with Mumbai remaining at the top of the list.

As per a report on Saturday, Mumbai accounts for the bulk of Omicron cases, 566, followed by 286 in Pune, 63 in Thane, 30 in Nagpur, 18 in Raigad, 10 in Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 6 each in Palghar and Osmanabad, 3 each in Amravati and Nanded, 2 each in Aurangabad, Buldhana, Ahmednagar and Sangli, and 1 each in Akola and Latur.

-- with IANS inputs