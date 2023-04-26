Kareena Kapoor Khan can't stop admiring husband Saif Ali Khan, turns photographer for Nawab | PIC

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KAREENAKAPOOR Kareena Kapoor can't stop admiring husband Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most royal couples in Bollywood. They never fail to paint the town red. While Saif Ali Khan is not on Instagram, Bebo never fails to give fans a sneak peek into her personal life. She often shares pictures with Saif Ali Khan and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Recently, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Nawab that raised the temperature.

On Wednesday, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Why so handsome?" Bebo took Saif's selfie on a perfect afternoon. The pair appeared to be enjoying their time together and relaxing on their home's rooftop. Saif poses beside Pool in the photo, looking dapper as usual and smiling charmingly.

The image also shows a lovely spot on Saif and Kareena's rooftop. The picture displays a few seating areas in the backdrop, with a beautiful pool in front of it. The image also displays lovely indoor plants grown along the outer edges of the rooftop space.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has started filming for "The Crew." In the film, she will share screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Besides this, Kareena will also appear in Hansal Mehta's upcoming film, which she and Ekta co-produced, as well as the upcoming film "The Devotion Of Suspect X."

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his mythological film Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He also has Jr NTR’s next, titled NTR30.

