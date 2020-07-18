Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma lead Bollywood celebrities to wish Priyanka Chopra on birthday

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 38th birthday today. The actress is currently in LA with her husband Nick Jonas. As she rang into her birthday, Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to send love and wishes for the 'desi girl' of Bollywood. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture with PeeCee to wish her on birthday. The photo is from their appearance together on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Bebo wrote, "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world...Hugs from across the globe..."

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram stories ti wish Priyanka Chopra. Sharing a picture from their film Dil Dhadakne Do, Anushka wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka. You are strong, a fighter, an inspiration to many. Here's wishing you a splendid birthday!."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday

Designer Masaba Gupta penned down a long post dedicated to Priyanka. She said, "I love the grit,the unapologetic ambition & the incredible ways she finds to raise the bar...one that she set for herself. I not only love her,I am also constantly shocked by her..she has this way of making you jump out of bed & put yourself to good use,no matter how you’re feeling or infact no matter what someone else is feeling about you. To say I am inspired by her would be an understatement because I follow her like no one else,I’m always trying to see life & decisions in the way she would have because there is such courage,hard-work & compassion in all that she does."

She added, "There’s nobody I’ve ever wanted to be like except her - in the way I see the world & opportunity. In the fact that I can be so deeply rooted to where I come from,but never let that stop me from reaching far & beyond. But what I really wanted to say was Happy Birthday - I love your story & I’m going to tell it every chance I get.. fun fact : I wasnt sure if doing a Netflix show & making a gutsy acting debut at 31,with a full-fledged business to take care of was the right thing but I ONLY thought of her & how she would seize this opportunity."

