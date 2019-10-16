Kapil Sharma takes home THIS huge fee per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma takes home THIS huge fee per episode from The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians and actors on the small screen and his The Kapil Sharma Show tops TRP charts every weekend. After bouncing back with the show, the comedian has taken over the masses with his quick wit and sense of humour. People seem to enjoy it a lot when Kapil speaks in broken English or get insulted by the other cast members. Since he has returned to TV, fans can see different energy in the actor altogether. While his love for his work could be one reason, his fat paycheck can be another.

Recently, when Bollywood legend Udit Narayan graced the show with his son Aditya Narayan and wife Deepa, he revealed that Kapil takes home Rs 1 crore per episode from the show. During a fun banter between the singer and the comedian, Kapil praised Narayan for his innocent looks and told him he looks like he can never cheat anyone. He said, “In fact, people can cheat you with money going by your innocent looks.” To this, Narayan said, “I don’t think you need to struggle with anything because as per the reports, you take 1 crore for an episode”

While it was all done in good humour, Kapil didn’t seem to object pot deny the words said. Looks like the cat is finally out of the bag and the fans know now that Kapil Sharma takes away Rs 1 crore from the show. Interestingly, Archana Puran Singh was the one who laughed the loudest on the joke.

In other news, Kapil Sharma has said to have changed a lot during his times away from the limelight. While the guests on his show were always seen complaining about late shooting and the comedian making them wait, recently he made sure that the shoot starts at 4 am in the morning for superstar Akshay Kumar. The actor graced the comedy show with the star cast of his next film Housefull 4.

