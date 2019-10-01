The Kapil Sharma Show: Thoko Taali. Navjot Singh Sidhu is back but with a twist

The popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show is popular not just for the perfect comic sense of Kapil Sharma, the celebrity guests but also for the judges who play an important role in making the show a hit. Previously it was Navjot Singh Sidhu who sat on the seat of the judge and entertained masses with his laughter and ‘thoko taali.’ Later he was swapped with Archana Puran Singh but now it seems as if Sidhu Paaji is back but with a twist.

A large chunk of audience of the show wanted him back on the show as they missed his uncontrollable laughter and shayaris. The latest video of Kapil on his social media will bring back his memories. He captioned the video he posted on Instagram as, “Mohattarma Archana, main do liney kehna chahta hu, ‘Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap, meri kursi cheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap.”

Have a look:

The show recently welcomed Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar who came to promote their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. During a recent promo released, even Krushna Abhishek points out how Kapil has forgotten Sidhu after Archana’s arrival. Watch out:

The episode seemed to be real fun, as per the promos. Check them out:

