Inside pictures from Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's baby shower you shouldn’t miss

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are going to be parents soon. The couple recently threw a baby shower party for their baby Sharma who will step into a new world. Various friends and colleagues like Mahhi Vij, Kashmera Shah, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek attended the bash.

The couple got married in December last year and are expecting their first baby in December this year. The mother-to-be wore a pink gown with a floral tiara and a diamond neckpiece. Looking at the pictures, you can easily spot the pregnancy glow on her face. The guests in attendance took to social media to share pictures.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is back in The Kapil Sharma Show. Well, kind of

Have a look at some of them here:

The comedian’s The Kapil Sharma Show is doing really well with the TRPs and he wants to make sure that his paternity leave doesn’t affect the same. A source told a portal, “Ginni’s due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show, to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn’t interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester.”

The duo even went for their babymoon to Canada in July 2019.

Kapil in an interview to Pinkvilla revealed the preparations going on in the family before the arrival of the baby. He said, "Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don't know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc."

