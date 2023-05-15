Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra blows kisses as she makes her ramp debut, Bharti Singh's son join | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kapil Sharma with daughter Anayra; Bharti Singh with Krushna Abhishek and son Laksh

A joyous moment for comedians Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh as their children made their ramp debut. While Kapil walked holding his daughter Anayra’s hand, Bharti was accompanied by Krushna Abhishek, who carried her son Laksh aka Golla on the ramp. Looking cute as a button in a black maxi dress, Anayra blew kisses at the audience. Kapil held her hand as she walked along with him on the ramp. A number of photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, leaving us gushing over little ones' cuteness.

Kapil Sharma's daughter looked confident as she walked the ramp looking at the audience. As the video of her ramp was shared online, many called her 'cute' and some also compared her to her mom Ginni Chatrath. An Instagram user wrote, "She looks like Ginni.” Another said, “She is ditto as her mom Ginni.” A third comment read, "Bachi kitni masoom or pyaari lg rhi h...and her smile. Kapil ki beti h isliye nhi, but bachi sach me bohut cute h (the girl looks so innocent and lovely and her smile, not because she is Kapil's daughter but she is actually very cute). "

Bharti Singh also walked the ramp along with Krushna Abhishek. The comedians twinned in black while Gola looked adorable in blue traditional. Bharti also greeted the audience and blew flying kisses at them.

On the professional front, on Kapil Sharma's show, Raza Murad recently made an appearance and complimented the comedian for doing a very good mimicry of his famous dialogue from Roma Devi. "Kapil I would like to compliment that till date how many ever mimicry artists have enacted me, I have always found your acting the best of all. The way you act the Roma Devi dialogue I have loved it," Raza said.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is rumoured to temporarily go off air in July. While Kapil Sharma recently revealed that it has not yet been decided, he also disclosed that the team will be going to the United States for a live tour in July. The Kapil Sharma Show is currently airing its fourth season. It premieres on Sony TV, every Saturday and Sunday, at 9.30 pm.

