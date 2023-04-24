Kannada filmmaker-actor Tapori Satya passes away due to kidney failure

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kannada filmmaker-actor Tapori Satya passes away

Kannada actor and filmmaker Tapori Satya died on Monday at the age of 43. He passed away in a private hospital where he was receiving treatment for kidney failure. It is said that his last rites were performed today, April 24. He is said to be survived by his mother, wife, and three daughters.

Tapori Satya's death left behind a massive void. Speaking to a television news channel, Satya’s mother Rukamma said, "Satya was in the hospital for a week in ICU. He was always dedicated to films. Satya promised that he would look after me and my family, his demise has left us in a state of shock."

Satya's mortal remains were kept for homage at his apartment in Banashankari, Bengaluru.

For the unversed, Tapori Satya portrayed the antagonist in Yogesh and Nanditha's Nanda Love Nanditha. The film was a box-office success when it was released in 2008. He also directed the film Mela and was working on his next project. He reportedly started casting for his upcoming directorial film and had already started working on it.

Recently, in a tragic incident, prominent Kannada actor Sampath J Ram left for his heavenly abode at the age of 35. According to reports, he died by suicide on April 22 at his home in Nelamangala. The news of his demise has shocked the whole Kannada film industry. Reportedly, Sampath J Ram was compelled to take this severe action due to a lack of work. However, no official information has been received from his family or friends.

Sampath has appeared in popular serials such as Agnisakshi and was recently featured in the highly praised film Sri Balaji Photo Studio. Rajesh Dhruva, who directed the film, expressed his sadness at Sampath's demise in a lengthy post on his social media page.

His statement in Kannada roughly translates to "Son, we do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are made, there is so much fighting to be done, and there is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. Your avoided stage still has a lot to offer. Please come back." Sampath's tragic death has been mourned by many of his friends and coworkers.

