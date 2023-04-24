Alia Bhatt shares awwdorable photo of Ranbir Kapoor & baby Raha, calls them her 'world'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt shares awwdorable photo of Ranbir & Alia

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the Tinsel town. The pair never fails to paint the town red. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha. The picture gives a glimpse of the dad-daughter duo.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share the ideal image to lift everyone's spirits on a Monday. In the picture, as Raha was not visible on the camera, Ranbir was seen staring at Raha with his right arm stretched inside the stroller. While seated next to the stroller on a chair, Ranbir was seen sporting a t-shirt and shorts. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world."

As soon as she shared the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Adorable." Another user commented, "Too cute." A third user wrote, "Love you, RK."

For the unversed, After dating each other for quite some time, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai residence. The pair had an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. Last year (2022) became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

