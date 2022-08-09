Kangana Ranaut diagnosed with dengue; team pens heartfelt note as she continues to work

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIKARNIKAFILMS Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has been diagnosed with dengue and instead of taking rest, she did not stop working on her upcoming film Emergency. Her production team on Tuesday took to Instagram and hailed the actress for working in spite of falling ill. The team of Manikarnika films mentioned on their story with a picture of Kangana: "When you are down with dengue, alarmingly low white blood cell count and high fever and yet you land at work, it's not passion it's madness...our chief @kanganaranaut is such an inspiration. In another story they wrote, "Get well soon ma'am." Sharing Kangana's picture from behind the shots, they concluded the stories with a caption, "More power to the Queen."

Kangana reshared their story and replied, "Thank you team @manikarnikafilms body gets ill not the spirit..thanks for the kind words".

After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actress Kangana Ranaut has once again donned the director's hat for Emergency. A few days ago, she unveiled the first look teaser of the film. She captioned the post, "Presenting ‘Her’who was called Sir. #Emergency shoot begins."

Emergency, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. Previously, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha in Thalaivi and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika. The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as Kahaani, Pink, Raid and Airlift.The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

Apart from Emergency, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air-force Officer. She will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture Tiku weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon prime video.

-with IANS inputs

