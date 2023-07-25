Juhi Parmar walks out of theatre with her daughter; SLAMS Barbie for 'inappropriate content'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI PARMAR Juhi Parmar and Barbie

Seems like Juhi Parmar is upset and disappointed with the recently released film 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The actress, who went to watch the film with her 10-year-old daughter Samairra, penned an open letter to the makers of Greta Gerwig's adaptation of the popular Mattel doll. She detailed her experience of taking daughter to watch the film and made other parents aware of the mistake she made and if they should take their kids to watch the film.

Taking to her Instagram, Juhi Parmar posted a four-page letter. She wrote, "A lot of my own audience is not going to happy with what I share today, some of you may send me a lot of angst but I share this note as a concerned parent to Barbie! And for the other parents out there, don’t make the mistake I did and please do check before you take your child for the film, that choice is yours! #responsibleparentingwithjuhi #parenting #responsibleparenting #parent."

A part of the elaborated post read, "10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, se*ual connotations, and I was anxiously running out of the theatre wondering what had I just exposed my child to…. The language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above. I want to ask, why make a movie that is such an essential part of a child’s life and then have content in it which is so inappropriate for them? Why did you break the perfect illusions of Barbie? I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture perfect Barbie for my child, who has a collection of yours and love you so much. I so wish – A concerned and disappointed parent.”

About Barbie

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell. The film clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.

