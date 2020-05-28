Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIANDKHUSHIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor opens about Khushi: I am childish younger sister, she is independent elder sister

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi but she believes that her younger sister Khushi Kapoor knows how to play the role of the elder sister much better than her. The actress has been under home-quarantine with Khushi and their Boney Kapoor in Mumbai. Talking to Filmfare about what the divas are up to at home and about their relationship, Janhvi revealed that they are best friends and spending their time bonding over games and videos.

Janhvi Kapoor said, "I am like the imbecile, immature, childish younger sister and she is the protective, sensible, independent elder sister. Khushi started this TikTok thing. She is only doing that. Suddenly at 3am, she is doing her makeup and making these TikTok videos. I think we are very close to losing it but we are hanging by the thread."

Janhvi keeps treating fans with photos and videos with sister Khushi Kapoor. During the lockdown, the actress has also tried to turn chef and has made many delicacies that Khushi tried and 'subtly rejected'. Janhvi shared videos in which Khushi is seen trying out carrot bake and banana with toffee sauce which Khushi didn't really like.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line-up of upcoming films. Her two films Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza have been completely shot and ready to be released after some post-production work. Asked if both her films will also follow Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo and will release on OTT platform, Janhvi said, "I am glad both these films are complete. I don’t know how things would have panned out had the shootings not been completed. Gunjan Saxena and Roohi Afza are ready, while Dostana we have shot around 40%. We have about 20 days of VFX work pending in Gunjan Saxena film."

Recently, Jnahvi Kapoor came up with her own digital series on Instagram during the lockdown. Titled 'Quarantine Tapes', the actress shared the first episode on social media and summed up her life with mother Sridevi, father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. She also talked about her brother Arjun Kapoor in the video and revealed what she has learned during the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared the first episode and wrote, "Quarantine Tapes...Click to watch me ramble about the lockdown with cute videos."

Janhvi will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

