Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers him on 6-month death anniversary, fans call them 'mufasa and simba'

Irrfan Khan's son Babil remembers him on 6-month death anniversary

Sharing a picture with his late father Irrfan Khan, Babil remembered the iconic actor on his sixth-month death anniversary today. He wrote, "2 man squad" as the caption of the picture in which Irrfan and Bail can be seen on a yacht. soon after he shared the photos, fans called the father-son duo 'Musafa and Simba' Actress Mahii Vij also commented on the post and said, "All heart and soul."

A few days ago, Babil had taken to Instagram to share another throwback video that sees his parents walking hand in hand while singing a romantic Lata Mangeshkar song 'Tu Jahaan Jahaan Chalega.' At a point in the video both Sutapa and Irrfan are seen discussing if the correct lyrics of the song have "Mera Saaya or Tera Saaya."

"Mera saya ki tera saya? Dropping ma off at the airport now :(," Babil wrote in the caption as he got emotional while dropping his mother at the airport.

Earlier, Babil posted a picture of his late father Irrfan photographing him as the duo sits near a lake. While the 'Hindi Medium' actor is all passionate to click his son's picture, Babil is all smiles to get photographed by his father. Babil captioned the photo, "Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said "that's all you have to do." I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you."

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar also left a comment on Babil's post by writing, "And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment."

The internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital while battling a rare kind of cancer.

