Inside pics from Varun Dhawan's party with Khushi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari & Varun Sharma are too good to miss

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ORRYUNSEEN Varun Dhawan parties with Varun Sharma, Khushi Kapoor

Varun Dhawan recently had a blast with his friends from the industry, which included Varun Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor, and Orhan Awatramani. Orhan took to his social media and shared the pictures that went viral in no time. Orhan is a close friend of B-town celebs and has been seen with them several times. He was recently spotted partying with Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, in Mumbai.

In one picture, Varun is seen posing alongside Orhan and Varun Sharma. Orhan is seen posing with his eyes closed as he keeps one hand on Varun Dhawan and another on Varun Sharma. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "A Varun sandwich." Another picture featured his close friend Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, the two were seen embracing a hug. Orhan also shared some adorable photos with Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, who was seen posing with Orhan in a bowling alley. The two looked stunning as they posed for the camera holding bowling balls. Sharing the picture, Orhan quipped, "Paalak (Spinach)."

Orhan was previously seen taking Khushi and Nysa Devgn to their car after they partied together in Mumbai. Orhan celebrated his birthday in August with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, Nysa, Banita Sandhu, and other friends from the industry. He also posted numerous images from the celebration on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will soon be seen in Bhediya, in which he will be sharing the screen alongside Kriti Sanon. It will mark her second on-screen collaboration with the actress. The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik and it is slated for release on November 25, 2022.

He is also a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor. Another one will be; Ekkis, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan, but the release date is yet to be disclosed.

