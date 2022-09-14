Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah vacations in California | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILIPJOSHI Dilip Joshi from TMKOC vacations in California

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, who is known for his remarkable acting skills in the leading sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Over the years, the actor has garnered a massive fan base owing to his excellent expression game, cute interaction with on-screen wife Disha Vakani aka Dayaben and hilarious antics. In the show, he plays the main protagonist, and his character is always getting into trouble, but those incidents leave the audience gripped and leave them in splits. Recently, the actor went to California for a getaway and gave fans a sneak peek on social media.

On Wednesday, Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram account and shared a picture from his California vacation. In the photo, the actor is seen enjoying the tranquility of nature while wandering in the jungles of California. Dilip Joshi opted for a casual look and he was seen clad in a striped shirt and brown trousers. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Learning to respect one’s roots from the best! Sequoia ne bohot kuch sikhaaya."

As soon as, he shared the picture, his loyal fan-base rushed to the comment section hailing the actor. One user wrote, "Sir aap jesa koi nhi (Sir no one like you)." Another user wrote, "Sir galat baat hai Yha Babita ji hum se puch rhi hai kha hai Jetha Ji (Very wrong sir, here babita ji was asking where are you)". A third user commented, "Dilip Sir Missing You In Tmkoc Plss Come Back Soon." A user also wrote, "Dilip Sir Ap Sailesh Sir Ko Bulawalo Wapis Kuch Kro Ap (Dilip Sir, please do something and bring Shailesh Sir back in the show)."

The director of Taaṛak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda, also took to the comment section and took a hilarious jibe at the actor, saying, "Sir I am sure sequoia ne tarak mehta se zyaada nahi sikhaya hoga."

Speaking about the show, Dilip Joshi's on-screen wife Dayaben, aka Disha Vakani left the show five years ago due to her marriage. The actress has never returned to the show since then. Recently, producer Asit Modi revealed that the audience will soon get to see Dayaben's character on screen.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Munmum Dutta, Tanuj Mahashabde, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, and others. The show has been entertaining audiences for more than a decade now, and it airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

