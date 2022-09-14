Vicky Kaushal recalls getting stitches under his eye during Manmarziyaan shoot on film's 4th anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal in a BTS still from Manmarziyaan shoot

Vicky Kaushal marked the 4th year anniversary of his romantic drama film Manmarziyaan with a social media post. The actor shared how he got injured during the film's shoot and as a result got stitches under his eye. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan co-starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan and received critical acclaim when it was released. Its offbeat narrative and a different approach to modern-day romance were loved by the cine-goers. On the film's 4th anniversary, Vicky reminisced about shooting for the special project.

Vicky Kaushal got injured during Manmarziyaan shoot

Vicky Kaushal posted an image on Instagram dressed as his character Vicky Sandhu. He was seen sporting his signature funky hairstyle and stubble from the movie. In the image, a movie crew was seen shining light from their mobile phone under Vicky's eyes. The actor explained the reason behind it saying he got injured during the filming of a scene and had to get stitches for the injury.

Vicky captioned his post, "Aashiqon ki jaan lega tu!”… scene that cost me a few stitches under the eye. Such a liberating experience to play Vicky Sandhu! Grateful for a memorable journey together (sic)."

Vicky Kaushal shoots for Sam Manekshaw biopic

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has been busy with the shooting for Sam Manekshaw biopic, titled Sam Bahadur. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal.

Read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's pre-wedding festivities to be held at THIS 110-year-old venue in Delhi, see pics

Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi.

Sam Bahadur also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pics from FIRST ad shoot together go viral, 'VicKat' fans react

Vicky's other upcoming films are Govinda Mera Naam opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and an untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan, which is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi and Luka Chuppi fame.

Latest Entertainment News