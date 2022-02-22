Inside Anmol Ambani's wedding: Pics of Navya, Abhishek & Aishwarya from Anil & Tina Ambani's celebration

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside Anmol Ambani & Khrisha Shah's wedding

Over the weekend, industrialist Anil Ambani and wife Tina's elder son Anmol Ambani married Khrisha Shah in Mumbai. While the wedding was a private affair with only close family members and friends in attendance, the wedding reportedly took place at Anil Ambani's Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind. Pictures from the festivities have surfaced on the Internet. The wedding was attended by the Bachchan family, with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aradhya. Joining them were Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Apart from them, Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla were among the attendees. Nita Ambani was also present at the wedding celebration.

Dazzling photos of the Bachchan's from the wedding festivities gives us a glimpse of the dazzling celebration. Take a look:

Khrisha Shah is a Mumbai based businesswoman and is the youngest in her family. Her elder sister is Nriti Shah and her brother is Mishal Shah. Khrisha's mother is a fashion designer and she lost her father Nikunj Shah six months ago.

Bride Krishna Shah's sister Nriti, who is a blogger also shared photos from Khrisha Shah and Anmol Ambani's wedding and pre-wedding functions. She also posted an emotional post for their late father. "The biggest and most meaningful gift my father could have ever given to Karan and me. To be able to give away our little sister to Anmol was nothing short of emotional... My dearest Papa. You were missed beyond words, your presence felt more than ever. And yet this might have been the closest the 5 of us have ever felt as a family," she wrote.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani's elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah on Feb 20. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on February 18, with a sundowner bash followed by a Mehendi ceremony