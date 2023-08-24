Imran Khan recalls Break Ke Baad shooting days; Deepika Padukone responds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Imran Khan recalls Break Ke Baad shooting day

Imran Khan rose to fame with Jaane Tu..Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D’Souza. He went to feature in several Hindi films including Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone. Imran Khan took to Instagram to share the good old days from 2010. He shared a bunch of photos from the sets of Break Ke Baad and penned down his several memories of summer of 2010 when he visited Mauritius for the shoot of the movie. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum, and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals…but here’s a glimpse”.

His co-star Deepika Padukone took to comments and wrote, “Soo True” with a red heart emoji. Fans also thronged the comment section requesting him to make a comeback on the big screen.

He had impressed fans with his boy-next-door charm in films like Meri Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu among others. He is also remembered for his stellar performance in the action-comedy film Delhi Belly.

Despite commercial success in most of his films, Imran too had his share of setbacks with films like Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018 with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, but did not pursue a career in direction after that.

