Hrithik Roshan is in awe of dad Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym: Virus should be afraid of him

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all pumped up, and the reason is his father Rakesh Roshan. On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a video of his father doing intense workout at the age of 71. "Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," he captioned the video.
He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Amidst the ongoing serious health crisis, the Super 30 actor has been seen spreading awareness among people about COVID-19. Recently, he even shared a 1 minute, 42 second video message on Instagram, appealing his fans to stop the spread.
On the related note, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in to his house to co-parent their kids: Hrehaan and Hridahan during the 21-day lockdown. He had written a long note on Instagram thanking her for being “supportive and understanding”. He wrote, "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . ."
He added, "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart "
