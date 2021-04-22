Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan's adorable post for Rakesh Roshan, Pinky on wedding anniversary | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Sussanne Khan's adorable post for ‘Mama-Papa’ Rakesh Roshan, Pinky on 50th wedding anniversary

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan never fails to make her friends and family feel special. On the occasion of the 50th wedding anniversary of Hrithik Roshan's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, Sussanne penned a heartfelt note. She shared an adorable slideshow of several pictures of the Roshan's.

In her caption, Sussanne wrote, “Love is a beautiful blessed feeling.. all those who have the love of an unconditional family through all the ups and downs of life are truly blessed.. Happy happiest 50 years anniversary Mama and Papa.. wish you the world of love, the biggest smiles, and many ‘laugh out louds’ and also the best part of life ahead of you… #50yearsofwinning.”

From Rakesh and Pinky having coffee together to them spending time with Hrithik, Sussanne and their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, and Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan, the slideshow had many pictures of the family's fun moments together.

Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan after being married for 14 years parted their ways in 2014. Although, the two continue to remain great friends and last year they moved in together during the Covid19 lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In April, Hrithik penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he shared.

Sussanne is a successful interior designer and in January this year, she launched her online store, The Charcoal Project.

