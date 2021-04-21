Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE KHAN Sussanne Khan shares singing video; says 'now I don’t need anyone to save me' | WATCH

On Wednesday, interior designer Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram and treated her fans with an interesting video clip of her singing, Wonderwall by the English rock band, Oasis. Sharing it, she wrote,"Wonderwall amateur attempt to keep a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make ‘a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times."

She added, "Thankfully now I don’t need anyone to save me. My grit is my own ‘Wonderwall’. #staystrong #keepexploring #resilience #BeYourOwnWonderwall thank you @knowmadicneha for the motivation."

As soon as Sussane dropped the video clip she was showered with love from her fans, and freinds from the industry. Shilpa Shetty was all love for her as she wrote,"Muaaaaaahhhhh." Bipasha Basu said, "Awwww." Twinkle Khanna and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana Panday dropped heart emojis.

While Sussanne Khan and husband Hrithik Roshan has separated, last year they moved in together during the Covid19 lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In April, Hrithik penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne.

"It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he shared.

Sussanne is a successful interior designer and in January this year, she launched her online store, The Charcoal Project.

