Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbagucha Raja | See pictures

The Ganapati fever hasn't gone down yet and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm. Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen visiting Lalbagucha Raja with his younger son AbRam to seek blessings. Shah Rukh Khan visits and celebrates every year. Last year Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan visited Lalbagucha Raja with to seek blessings, but the actor couldn't visit it himself. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and shared a post in which he welcomed Ganapati Bappa to his home.

Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "Welcome home Ganapati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesh bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!". Shah Rukh Khan was also seen attending Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with his family at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of them went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has scripted history with Jawan and has collected around Rs 900 crore at the box office. Directed by Atlee, the film also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film is scheduled for Christmas release.

