Is Lisa leaving BLACKPINK for an American Label? Here's all you need to know

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK within a short period of time gained worldwide recognition with their single Ddu-Du Ddu-Du in 2016 and also one of the leaders of the Korean Wave. Now with recent reports of BLACKPINK's contract renewal are doing rounds on social media. Lisa, the maknae of the group has reportedly denied renewing the contract with her agency YG Entertainment. According to a TV report via Taiwan's SETN, Lisa will be joining an American Label, which has offered her around 50 billion. The Label reportedly has opportunities including more promotional activities in fashion, more video content, performances, and also release of six albums.

Not only that, with the release of her six albums, she would have the copyrights of all of her new songs and gain financial benefits from all her work. Interestingly, she has also been offered her own studio, providing her platform to be more creative and nurture, and guide new artists.

For the unversed, Lisa aka Lalisa Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer. She made her first solo debut with a single album Lalisa in September 2021. Her viral single Money made her establish as a successful soloist with 1 billion streams on Spotify itself. She had also collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion for a song SG.

Recently, BLACKPINK completed their Born Pink World Tour on September 17 with two finale concerts in Seoul. The concert was attended by several K-pop idols and K-drama actors including Red Velvet's Seulgi and Irene, TWICE's Mina and Nayeon, actress and idol Hyeri of Girl's Day, and Lee Ji-ah among others. The concert delivered by the BLACKPINK members was the most exciting and hyped-up performance. In addition, they had also released a single titled The Girls which was released recently as part of their mobile game, Blackpink: The Game on August 23.

