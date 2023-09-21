Priyanka Chaturvedi take a dig at Shehnaaz Gill-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Thank You For Coming' Parliament visit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chaturvedi slams 'Thank You For Coming' team

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill along with co-stars Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh visited the new Parliament building ahead of the release of their upcoming movie 'Thank You For Coming'. The team met Union Minister Anurag Thakur and were joined by Indian boxer Mary Kom, retired Indian athlete Anju Bobby George, and Indian athlete Deepa Malik also joined the group. A few hours after the visit, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to her social media handle and slammed the cast of the film.

She took a jibe at the promotional visit of Thank You For Coming team at the new Parliament building and questioned if that was acceptable in the Parliament. Priyanka took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of the Thank You For Coming cast posing at the new Parliament building. Along with that, she wrote, "Now we have movie promotions happening in the parliament too. All that is left to do is for I&B ministry to tweet and promote their upcoming movie Thank you for Coming (emoji). Very krantikari (rebellious)."

Talking about the film, 'Thank You For Coming' is helmed by producer Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra.

Earlier, it took centre stage at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and Bhumi got an overwhelming response and a standing ovation for her performance. The red carpet event was a star-studded affair, with the presence of the film's stellar cast, including Bhumi, Shehnaaz, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. Director Karan and producer Ektaa R Kapoor were also present. They all walked the red carpet together in style. They all grooved to the beats of dhol while entering the venue.

About Thank You For Coming

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

