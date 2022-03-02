Film distributor Jai Prakash Chowksey passes away: Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar & others express condolences

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JAVED AKHTAR Jai Prakash Chouksey died after suffering a cardiac arrest

Film critic, writer Jai Prakash Chouksey died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, family sources said. Chouksey, 82, had been suffering from lung cancer for the last seven years and his condition had deteriorated over the last three months, the film writer's son Raju Chouksey said. Several Bollywood celebrities including Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar expressed their heartfelt condolences to the late filmmaker on social media platforms.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to pay his condolences. "Saddened by the demise of veteran film distributor, a renowned writer and a dear friend JP Chowksi ji..... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family members...RIP," he tweeted.

Veteran lyricist, Javed Akhtar, also condoled the demise of Jai Prakash Chowksey. "Good bye Choksi saheb , they don't make like you any more. You were one of the last reminences of a culture that is lost for ever," Akhtar grieved.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress chief Kamal Nath and several other leaders condoled Chouksey's death.

Chouksey has penned scripts and dialogues for several films including 'Shayad' (1979), 'Qatl' (1986) and 'Bodyguard' (2011), and was also involved in writing for television serials.

