Esha Deol expresses love for Dharmendra after his heartfelt post for Hema Malini & daughters. Bharat REACTS

Dharmendra recently penned an emotional note addressing Hema Malini and their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and their respective in-laws stating how much he loves and respects them. Soon after the post, Esha expressed her 'unconditional’ love for her dad. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a family photo, also featuring the veteran actor, and wrote, "Love you papa. You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that. Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u." She also shared a photo featuring parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and husband Bharat Takhtani.

Dharmendra's Post

Earlier in the day, Veteran actor Dharmendra has penned a note for wife Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, saying that his advanced age and ill health prevents him from personally telling them about the love and respect he has for them. The Hindi cinema veteran shared a throwback photo with Esha Deol alongside his post. "Esha, Ahana, Hema and all my darling kids ……loving Takhtanis and Vohras l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart……age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you ……..but”. Notably, Esha and Ahana are his daughters from the second marriage with Hema Malini. Dharmendra's first wife is Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra's post comes days after the marriage of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Hema Malini and her daughters were absent from the wedding festivities.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's wedding

In an intimate ceremony, Sunny Deol's son Karan tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Drisha Acharya on Sunday, June 18. The couple's wedding festivities were attended by close friends and relatives. From Salman Khan to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and Anupam Kher, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the wedding reception of Sunny Deol's son Karan.

While Esha Deol and Ahana Deol did not attend the functions. The former dropped a lovely congratulatory message for the newlyweds on social media. Esha took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love (evil eye emoji and red heart emoji)."

