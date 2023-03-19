Educational qualifications of Bollywood celebs: Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE You will be shocked to know the educational qualifications of these Bollywood celebs

Education fosters a person holistically and gives them perspective. People generally believe that Bollywood celebrities only have flawless and attractive faces. This is a frequent query in the Bollywood industry, as these actors who have completed their studies before becoming actors have gone on to dominate the Hindi film industry.

Here is a list of actors who have completed their education with degrees.

Amitabh Bachchan

The famous Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave birth to Big B in 1942. The actor attended Sherwood College in Nainital after completing his education at Jnana Pramodini Boys High School in Allahabad. He even graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, with a BSc degree. He also holds an honorary doctorate degree from Queensland University in Australia.

Anushka Sharma

The actress attended the Army School and graduated from Mount Carmel College with a graduate degree in the arts. She also earned a master's degree in economics.

Ayushman Khurrana

The accomplished actor attended DAV College and St. John's High School in Chandigarh. He graduated from Punjab University in Chandigarh with master's degrees in English literature and mass communication.

Preity Zinta

The pretty woman did her schooling at the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Shimla. She attended St. Bede's College and obtained a degree in English with honors. She then earned a postgraduate degree in criminal psychology.

Shah Rukh Khan

The king of romance attended St. Columbia's School and earned his graduation degree from Hansraj College in Economics. He also went to Jamia Millia Islamia to study mass communication but, fortunately, dropped out to try his luck as an actor.

Parineeti Chopra

You'll be astonished to learn that the actress graduated from Manchester Management School in the UK with a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics.

Vidya Balan

The Bollywood star graduated with a degree in sociology from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai and completed her post-graduate studies at the University of Mumbai.

Soha Ali Khan

The Pataudi daughter, Soha Ali Khan, has graduated from Balliol College, Oxford, with a degree in modern history. She also holds a Master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK.

Sonu Sood

The savior who helped people during lockdown graduated with an engineering degree in electronics from Nagpur's Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering.

Randeep Hooda

He is perhaps one of the most educated actors in Bollywood. Hooda obtained his undergraduate degree in marketing as well as his postgraduate degrees in business administration and human resource management from Australia.

