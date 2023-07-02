Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff spotted together in an event in Delhi after longtime | See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at a Delhi event.

Rumored ex-couple and actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made a public appearance together for the first time since their alleged breakup. The duo also flew together recently from Mumbai and Delhi on the same flight. They arrived together at the event in the capital city. Tiger Shroff and Disha also sat next to each other and shared conversations. They even posed separately for the paparazzi. While Tiger gave poses for the camera, Disha waited and when he walked away, she posed for the lens. For the event, Tiger wore a black T-shirt, matching pants, and shoes. Disha opted for a cropped purple top, white pants, and sneakers. Both wore dark sunglasses.

After reaching the event, Disha and Tiger sat next to each other. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff sat next to Disha while their Ayesha Shroff sat behind the actor. Several people sat with them including Danny Dangzogpa’s son Ringzing Dangzogpa. But they were seen leaving the event separately.

Earlier, a fan page posted a video on Twitter featuring Disha and Tiger. In the clip, the duo along with Ringzing sat inside an aircraft. The video, recorded by Disha, showed Ringzing sitting opposite her while Tiger sat beside him. While Disha made goofy poses, Ringzing smiled in the clip. However, Tiger looked away from the camera even though Disha tried to capture his reaction.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The action thriller will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran. He will also be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming action film Ganpath Part 1, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Disha Patani is all set to collaborate with Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is tentatively titled Suriya 42. Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar’s next project Yodha opposite Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

