D50: Dhanush’s spotted in new look with sons Yatra and Linga in Tirupati; Video goes viral

Despite having a hectic schedule, no matter whatsoever, Dhanush takes out time to offer prayers at Tirupati temple along with his sons Yatra and Linga. The actor’s parents were also present. The whole family not only had darshan first thing in the morning but also had their heads tonsured as a form of worship.

In the photos, the actor looked charming in a blue shirt with a white veshti. A string of rudraksha beads adorned his neck.

The new makeover is for his upcoming project D50. This film is produced by Sun Pictures and will include Dhanush both as director and actor. The cast and crew of the film have been not announced yet. The makers of the upcoming flick have not yet released any information but fans of Dhanush are sure that this is his getup for the film.

Dhanush is currently shooting for the much-awaited action-drama Captain Miller which is set in the pre-Independence era. The film is a period movie set during the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken in important roles.

The movie was originally called D47 which means Dhanush’s 47th film as a lead. The film was announced in July 2022 and went on floors in September. The major portion of the shooting took place in Chennai, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi. GV Prakash Kumar oversees the music for Captain Miller, Siddhartha Nuni is handling the cinematography and Nagooran Ramachandran is doing the editing.

Dhanush was most recently seen in the Telugu-Tamil film Vaathi. He also had the upcoming action-adventure thriller film Aayirathil Oruvan 2 in his pipeline. The film is directed by K Selvaraghavanand also stars Vijay Antony and Karthi in the important roles. Next, he also had Vada Chennai -2 Anbuvin Ezuchi, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film will also feature Samuthirakani, Aishwarya Rajesh Andrea Jeremiah, Kishore Kumar G, and Radha Ravi in the supporting roles.

