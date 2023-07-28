Captain Miller teaser OUT: Dhanush's film is packed with high-octane action and drama

Follow us on Image Source : DHANUSHFANS Dhanush's Captain Miller teaser

Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' has already created a lot of buzz among the audience. On Dhanush's 40th birthday today (Friday), July 28, the makers unveiled the teaser for Captain Miller just as the clock struck 12 am. The period film is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran. It is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the 'Rocky' director. The one and half-minute teaser is packed with complete action blocks.

Dhanush plays Miller, who is a most wanted criminal and is accused of murder and dacoity. It begins with a wanted poster for a person named Miller aka Analeesan, and there is a handsome amount as a reward for the one who finds him. Later, we see lots of action sequences featuring Dhanush in an intense-fierce avatar. We also get to see glimpses of Shiv Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and RRR fame Edward Sonnenblick in the teaser video.

About Captain Miller

Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the film also features Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken and Moor will be seen in important roles. It is slated to release in the summer of 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Madhan Karky who worked for films like the Baahubali franchise, RRR, and Pushpa is penning dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. Shiva Rajkumar from the Kannada film industry has been roped in to play Dhanush’s elder brother. GV Prakash Kumar composed the songs and original score for the movie, which is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

ALSO READ: Friday Releases: Rocky Aur Rani to take over theaters; One Friday Night & Good Omen Season 2 on OTT

What's next for Dhanush?

Apart from Captain Miller, Dhanush also has 'Tere Ishk Mein' with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The duo has earlier worked together in 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re'. Announcing the film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary, Rai said in a statement, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming." More details regarding the project are awaited.

Latest Entertainment News