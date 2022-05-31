BTS White House visit: Why are RM, Jin, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin & J-Hope meeting US President Joe Biden?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BANGTANWORLD0710, JOEBIDEN Why Are BTS Meeting President Joe Biden at the White House?

BTS members will be meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on the occasion of USA's Memorial Day. The septet has been invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). The group-- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has already reached the USA and is having a gala time there. But why are they there? Find out!

Why is BTS meeting Joe Biden?

South Korean pop group BTS has been involved in various initiatives promoting hope and diversity. On their visit to the White House, the septet will be talking about the same in addition to, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes which have become more prominent issues in recent years. According to a press release issued by BigHit Music, the "Life goes on" hitmakers will also discuss the group's impact as youth ambassadors and their thoughts on art and culture.

“We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art,” the management agency said in a statement.

Biden's commitment to combat anti-Asian hate crimes & BTS' influence

Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021. It will provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. During their meeting, Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.

BTS standing up for diversity

BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, is best known for chartbuster tracks like "My "Universe", "DNA", "Save Me", "Life Goes On" and "Butter". Last year, they attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea's ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’. They have also participated in campaigns LOVE MYSELF with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

