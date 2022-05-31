Tuesday, May 31, 2022
     
  5. BTS' Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts hours before White House visit; ARMY asks V, J-Hope for clues

BTS' Jungkook deletes all Instagram posts hours before White House visit; ARMY asks V, J-Hope for clues

BTS' Jungkook surprised or rather shocked everyone when he deleted all his Instagram posts. The K-pop star gave no warning to his fans. BTS ARMY turned to V and J-Hope to find our clues about the same.

Written by: Vaishali Jain
Published on: May 31, 2022
BTS' jungkook Instagram deleted
BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook deleted all Instagram posts just hours before the Korean band's White House visit. The band members who landed in Washington DC to meet President Joe Biden have been sharing updates from their visit, however, in a surprising move, Jungkook trashed all his social media posts sending ARMY into tizzy. Worried fans have reached out to V and J-Hope to find out why the Kpop star deleted all his posts. 

Both V and J-Hope are super active on social media lately and have been updating their fans about their USA visit. "when you're too sad cause of jungkook's instagram and jimin still being inactive and then there's jung hoseok lowkey giving us updates about them on his recent stories," a user tweeted. Some guessed that it might be because he plans to release a new song. "Jungkook seems to have archived all his Instagram posts. It is something artists usually do when they are about to release music. Could be? New era????" a fan wrote on Twitter.  Several others tried to find clues in V and J-Hope's Instagram Stories. Sample the tweets here:

The group-- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has been involved with various initiatives promoting hope and diversity. South Korean pop group BTS will be meeting US President Joe Biden on Tuesday to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes, the band's management agency BigHit Music announced Friday.

The septet has been invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). 

BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, are best known for chartbuster tracks like "My "Universe", "DNA", "Save Me", "Life Goes On" and "Butter".

