BTS airport diaries: Suga's long hair to Taehyung-Jimin's VMin moment, K-pop stars ahead of White House visit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OMPENG, 95VMFILMS BTS members Suga, V and Jimin

BTS airport diaries: Popular Korean boyband, BTS will soon be meeting US President Joe Biden. The K-pop stars -- RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope -- have already left for the US and their photos from the airport have left ARMY stunned! From giving fashion inspiration to churning out friendship goals, once again BTS members managed to win the hearts of their fans.

Suga's messy long hair is making ARMY scream, 'YOONGI MARRY ME!'

In the viral photos from the airport, Suga is seen sporting long messy hair. His look has caught much attention on social media. "This Min Yoongi airport fashion and hair style will always be iconic. I wanna scream YOONGI MARRY ME," a member of BTS ARMY wrote on Twitter.

"Min Yoongi is actually a silence local attractor. He slowly take all local attention without us noticing it by looking at his hair and outfit. He is just effortlessly perfect and handsome," tweeted another.

It's VMin Forever! Watch sleepy Jimin clinging to V at airport

Among other things that melt hearts was a moment between V aka Kim Taehyung and Jimin. The latter is seen holding onto V as he sleepily walks at the airport. BTS ARMY has tagged it as a 'VMin' moment making 'VMin Forever' trend on Twitter.

"If we heard the word “soulmates”, the first word that comes to our mind is VMIN. Kim Taehyung & Park Jimin destined to be soulmates," wrote a user describing the photo of V and Jimin at the airport.

"Jimin with his tae, is all that we need to know that he has been doing well there is no otherwise because his tae is there with him, always forever, our lovely soulmates," said another.

For the unversed, the Grammy nominated septet -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- will visit the White House on Tuesday.

"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities," the White House, the official residence and workplace of the US president, said in a statement.

"President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world," the statement further read.

BTS, known for hit Korean songs such as "Black Swan", "Boy With Luv", and "Life Goes On" as well as English singles "Dynamite" and "Butter", has been vocal about the incidents of racial discrimination and violence towards Asian people in the West.