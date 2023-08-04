Britney Spears ex-husband Jason Alexander taken into custody for stalking

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Britney Spears & ex-husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander has once again fallen into trouble with the law. He has been arrested for stalking and is currently held in a Tennessee jail. This incident marks another chapter in a series of legal issues Jason has faced over the years. According to reports, Alexander was in jail and it was not immediately clear if he was issued a bail amount or court date in connection with the charge.

While authorities have not named any other parties, Spears posted a dancing video from her Southern California home, indicating it was unlikely the pop singer, who has a three-year restraining order against Alexander, who was involved in the incident in Tennessee.

The latest arrest comes after Alexander married a woman named Rebecca Bell, and they obtained a marriage license before tying the knot on March 27. Despite getting married again, Alexander continued to post about Spears on his Instagram, discussing her conservatorship and offering support.

It’s not Alexander's first brush with stalking charges as in June of 2022, he crashed Britney’s Thousand Oak California home, hours before she wed Sam Asghari. Alexander made it as far as Britney’s bedroom door, cops say he was armed with a knife but thankfully never came face to face with the pop singer. He was eventually pinned outside the home by employees setting up for a wedding until cops arrived and took him into custody.

Britney got a 3-year restraining order against Jason for the incident and he was hit with a slew of charged including felony stalking, vandalism, and trespassing battery.

Childhood friends Britney Spears and Alexander wed at Las Vegas’s Little White Chapel in a 4:00 am ceremony in 2004, but the marriage only lasted a total of 55 hours before annulment.

