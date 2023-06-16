Bigg Boss OTT season 2 grand launch: Salman Khan arrives in style

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Launch: Salman Khan looks handsome as he arrives in style on sets

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is all set to premiere on the Jio Cinemas app and fans cannot control their excitement. As the countdown for the show begins, eagerly await the drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists that the show is known for. In this season, the viewers will play a pivotal role like never before and will have the superpower to influence daily tasks and outcomes.

Ahead of the premiere, Bollywood's iconic superstar Salman Khan made an over-the-top entry at the Bigg Boss OTT sets, setting the tone for the season. Taking OTT literally, the Dabangg-actor was seen on top of a double-decker and grooving to the beats of the show’s electrifying anthem Lagi Bagi’, while posing for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. This season, viewers will have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its outcome, making it an immersive and interactive journey for all. With

Salman Khan at the helm, audiences can expect his unmatched charm, humor, and straight-talking style to keep them hooked throughout the season.

Salman was dressed in an orange shirt, denim jeans and paired it up with stylish sunglasses. He was standing near to bus adorned with Bigg Boss posters. His presence added an extra touch of swag and glamour.

Speaking about the participants, Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani are some of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss 5 fame Sunny Leone will also be seen on the show. But viewers speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant OR will she be a co-host alongside superstar Salman Khan. It will be interesting to know this.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will start streaming on OTT platforms on June 17. The viewers can catch the show on Jio Cinema and Voot Select and can be watched it for free.

