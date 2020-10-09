Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan quits showbiz: Know all about her controversies, work and personal life

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANAKHAAN21 Here's all you need to know about Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan shocked everyone after announcing her retirement from the film industry. The popular TV actress recently shared a lengthy post on her Instagram handle bidding goodbye to showbiz.

Sana Khan was born and brought up in Dharavi, Mumbai in a Muslim household. Her father was a Malayali Muslim from Kannur, Kerala while her mother was from Mumbai. She started her modelling career and later ventured into films during early 2000s.

Sana made her debut in movies with an adult Hindi movie Yehi Hai High Society which was released in 2005. After that, she went on to work in 14 films in 5 different languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Some of her popular Hindi movies include, Salman Khan's Jai Ho, Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Wajah Tum Ho, Tom Dick and Harry and more.

Simultaneously, Sana was doing a lot of ad films and made her mark as a popular model with as many as 50 TV commercials. However, the actress gained popularity with the reality show Bigg Boss 6 where she became the second runner up. Reaching the third position in Salman Khan's reality show, Sana had told PTI, "I am happy to have reached top three. I did not expect this."

Sana grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her commercial of an underwear brand where she was seen washing the undergarment of a man while giving obscene and sexual expressions. As a result, the ad was banned by the government for being very bold for the TV audience. Talking about the ban Sana had said that she had no problem with the whole scenario as the people from the creative field loved her work.

Another time Sana was dragged into controversy was after her film Wajah Tum Ho opposite Sharman Joshi and Gurmeet Choudhary was released. Here, Sana's erotic scenes with actors Gurmeet and Rajneesh Duggal didn't go down well with the viewers and they trolled her on social media.

On the personal front, the actress was in a relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis in 2019. But, the couple parted ways in Feb 2020.

