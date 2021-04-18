Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMIPEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus. The 31-year-old actor had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 5, writing she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation. The actress shared the news with fans via Instagram on Saturday. Bhumi posted a close-up selfie with her post that captures her lying in bed, and tagged the post with #NoCorona, #HealthyAndWise and #IsolationOver.

Pednekar took to Instagram and shared her latest health update with her fans. "Am negative but super positive about life." Have a look at her post here:

Bhumi had announced the news of her being tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5, via a statement on her Instagram that read, "I HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately."

Earlier this month, Pednekar was shooting for Karan Johar-backed film "Mr Lele" in the city with actor Vicky Kaushal, who had also contracted the virus. Incidentally, actress Katrina Kaif, who had tested Covid positive around the same time, informed via Instagram earlier on Saturday that she has tested negative.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

-With PTI, ANI inputs