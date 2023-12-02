Badshah on Aap Ki Adalat: THIS award-winning film of Ranveer Singh triggered rapper's depression

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Badshah opens up about his depression on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Badshah in Aap Ki Adalat: Over the years, several Bollywood celebrities have opened up about mental health and their depression journey. In the latest episode of India's popular show, Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma, rapper Badshah shared about his anxiety disorder and depression. He also revealed that one of Ranveer Singh's award-winning films triggered his depression to a level that had to double his medication.

When India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief asked him about his battle with depression, Badshah said, "I was diagnosed with anxiety disorder and cynical depression. I was on medication for six months and those were the dark days of my life and had suicidal thoughts."

Badshah opens up about his battle with depression and anxiety

Talking about his first visit to a psychiatrist, the rapper said, "I always thought a mental health doctor first speaks to the patient, however, my doctor gave me pills straight away. I was confused and later I asked him the same to which he replied, 'Your condition was worse and you needed medication immediately'. He said I would have not survived."

Badshah further opened up about Ranveer Singh's film that triggered his depression and anxiety. He said, "Ranveer Singh's Lootera released at that time and I went to watch the film. The film triggered me and I couldn't think about anything else. It affected me to the level that I took a double dose but still, it didn't work. Then I had to see my doctor."

Speaking about mental health, Badshah urged youngsters to seek help and experts when in need. "Always be around people who make you happy. I request youngsters to reach out to people if they are dealing with mental health issues," he said.

Further, the rapper revealed that this was one of the reasons why he visited Honey Singh. For those unversed, Honey Singh suffered bipolar disorder and was away from showbiz for a while.

Latest Entertainment News